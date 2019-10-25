Couple left without wedding venue after apparent closure of Wroxall Abbey

The recent closure of a popular wedding destination has left an area couple frustrated and searching for a new venue.

James Jones and his fiancée, Natalie Coley, were due to get married at the Wroxall Abbey Hotel and Estate on December 23. But they pushed the date back after recently going through the process of buying house.

James, who is from Marston Green near Solihull, recently went to estate to make arrangements for their wedding but found the property deserted.

An official with the UK Insolvency Service said a petition has been filed by HM Revenue and Customs against the hotel in an effort to recover money owed.

The apparent closure has left James and his fiancee frustrated and disappointed they can no longer wed at Wroxall Abbey.

He added: “A friend of ours got married there a couple of years back and we went to the wedding, and it was just brilliant. The drive-up was just stunning, and the staff were great. It just ticked every box. It was exactly what we wanted.”

Officials with the insolvency service said a hearing on the petition has been set for November 13 at the High Court of Justice.

James said: “We are now without a venue and are beginning our search again. It is the singe biggest part of the whole wedding thing. It's going to be a long hard journey now to do this again.”

While frustrated by the closure James hopes by sharing what's happened to them other people who planned weddings at the venue will find out about the closure of the hotel.

He added: “We haven't heard a thing from Wroxall. There's been no explanation as to what's happened.

“We also want to ensure that people know that this has happened, as there are likely people that still do not know. We also feel for those couples who have truly lost their money.”

James is hopeful they will be able to recover their deposit for the wedding booking as he put on his credit card.

He added: “We have paid a four-figure sum upfront already. We may well get it back, as I paid for it on a credit card and already it paid off. Anything over a certain amount I will put on a card for a form of insurance, as I would with a holiday for example.”