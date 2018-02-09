Council to reduce rent charged to tenants in Warwick District

Warwick District Council has announced that they will be reducing the rent they charge their housing tenants.

For a third year the council will reduce the amount of rent it charges to more than 5,000 tenants.

The reduction of 1 per cent, which was approved by the Council’s Executive will, subject to Full Council approval, come into effect in April.

It will offer savings of between £30 and £60 per household per year.

The decrease means that in three years the amount of rent paid by the Council’s tenants will have been reduced by almost £750,000.

Warwick District’s Portfolio Holder for Housing & Property Services, Councillor Peter Phillips said: “I’m very pleased that the Council has once again been able to offer this support to our tenants, in times when other costs are rising.

“We will be investing £11 million a year in maintaining Council properties this year including £2.5 million in further strengthening fire safety measures for our tower blocks.

“This shows our commitment to improving and developing social housing in our district.”