Council set to invest more than £14 million on improving Warwick district homes

Council-owned homes in Warwick district are set benefit from £14 million of improvements over the next few years.

Warwick District Council’s Executive gave the go ahead for more than £11 million to be spent on a substantial programme of improvements to council-owned housing over the next two years.

Councillors also approved an additional £3.2 million for further upgrades recommended by the council’s Housing Services team.

If the funding is given final approval by Full Council on Wednesday September 19, work will begin on homes, buildings and developments identified through the Council’s Stock Condition Survey carried out in 2016-17.

The improvements will range from new roofing, kitchens, bathrooms, windows and doors with the aim of ensuring that all council properties meet a high standard.

The Executive also agreed to improve energy efficiency of its buildings.

The Council has pledged to put in place an improvement programme which will enable the energy performance of the Council’s homes to achieve an energy efficiency rating of at least a 'D' wherever possible.

Cllr Peter Phillips, portfolio holder for housing services, said: “As the summer draws to a close, we know that there will be many people in our district who will be worrying about ever increasing fuel bills.

"The best way for our tenants to permanently reduce their energy bills is by cutting energy waste in their homes.

"The measures we are taking will make a real difference to the quality of life of some of the most disadvantaged in our community.”

The news follows the publication of a report which showed 6,600 homes in Warwick district, including those in the private sector, were suffering from 'fuel poverty' - where energy bills are high but household income is low.