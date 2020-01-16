Could you take on a Leamington-based charity's 'big sleep out' challenge?

A charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district is looking for people to take part in their 'big sleep out' challenge.

Helping Hands works with vulnerable and homeless people in the district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, their cafe in Warwick, skills training and their ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.

Helping Hands will be hosting its annual 'big sleep out' event next month. Photo by Helping Hands

For the fifth year, the charity will be hosting its sponsored 'big sleep out' event, which aims to give people an insight into what homeless people face on a nightly basis.

It will take place on Friday, February 7 and the location of where participants will be sleeping only be given out on the day of the event. This is to try and show how people who do not have a home can feel when faced with this situation.

Last year's event also followed this structure and participants found out hours before the start of the event that they would be sleeping at Leamington Railway Station.

Lianne Kirkman, CEO of Helping Hands Community Project, said: “We’re so excited for our next Sleepout. It’s often easy to get on with our day to day lives and forget how difficult things are for people without a home.

"The Sleepout offers a challenge like no other and creates more empathy between the local community and those that are homeless, particularly through the talks from current and ex-homeless people.

"It’s a real challenge and a night you won’t forget."

It costs £25 to sign up to the fundraiser and people can join as individuals or as a team.

Entertainment and talks from homeless and former homeless people will also be taking place on the night.

To sign up go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/helping-hands-big-sleepout-2020-tickets-79151240491