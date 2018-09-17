Could KFC be returning to Leamington?

KFC could be set to return to Leamington.

A branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) was located in Leamington Shopping Park, but was earmarked for demolition and has been closed for a few of years.

Work is currently taking place at the former Frankie and Benny's unit at the Leamington Shopping Park. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Now job adverts have appeared on a number of job websites for full and part-time at a KFC at the ‘Shires Retail Park’ in Leamington, which is known as the Leamington Shopping Park.

The Frankie and Benny’s branch, which was also on the Leamington Shopping Park, was permanently closed as of September 10 and over the weekend residents spotted work being done at the premises.

It is currently unknown which unit in the Leamington Shopping Park KFC could be moving into.