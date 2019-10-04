Cornish bakery to close in Kenilworth

The world's oldest Cornish pasty maker will no longer be in Kenilworth.

Warrens Bakery, known for its Cornish pasties, will be closing its branch location in Talisman square of Kenilworth on Tuesday October 8.

Pasty from Warrens Bakery

Chris Deez, the store manager, confirmed he was notified by the company this morning (Friday October 4) that the business would close next week.

Warrens Bakery opened and sold its first fresh Cornish Pasty in 1860, and while it operates 80 stores across the UK and Northern Ireland Chris also said they're closing down another branch in Sutton Coldfield.

The bakery, which specialises in Cornish pasties also offers baked cakes along with sandwiches and hot drinks like teas and coffees.

Chris, who joined the store as its manager earlier this year in April, “We were just told this morning. Everything seemed fine when I came in.”

Warrens Bakery sandwich

The closure will result in the loss of jobs for the five people employed at the store, including the manager.

The bakery opened in Kenilworth in March 2018.

Chris added: “I've not really had time to think about it. I've got to know the other staff really well. I'm sure we'll stay touch. I'm getting married in three weeks and they'll be coming to the wedding. So it's kind of bad timing.”

The bakery will remain open from 8.30am to 5pm through next Tuesday with the exception of Sunday when it's closed.

Bakery cases at Warrens Bakery in Kenilworth

While the announcement from the company on Friday didn't come as a complete surprise to Chris it doesn't mean it's any easier to take.

Chris added: “I wouldn't say I was shocked. I understand it's a business decision. But it's hard to take because we work so hard and we put in some time in.”

He sited a number of reasons for the bakery's closure.

Chris said: “The main problem is location. We're not on the main street. It's just getting harder and harder to run a small business these days when you've got companies like Greggs and Costa literally stones throw away.

“It's not a very well advertised shop. There's not a lot of room to advertise within the company. We couldn't control promotions or deals. I couldn't even have a Facebook page, but I went ahead and put one up because I thought it would help.

“People just didn't know we were here and we've been here.”