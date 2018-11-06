Controversial plans to expand Archery Road car park in Leamington to go before committee tonight

Warwick District Council's planning committee will decide tonight (November 6) whether or not to grant planning permission to expand the Archery Road car park at Victoria Park in Leamington .

If approved, the work would increase capacity at the car park from 30 to 64 spaces.

The work would also include the marking out of parking bays, installation of lighting columns, CCTV and parking meters.

The car park proposals are part of the council's wider parking displacement strategy connected to its plans to close and redevelop Covent Garden car park in Leamington as part of a mixed use development on the site including new offices for the authority, a new multi-storey car park and luxury apartments.

If the approval is given for the redevelopment to progress the result will be a temporary loss of 468 car parking spaces from the town centre which will affect short and long-stay ‘Pay-as-you-Go’ users as well as season ticket holders

The plans have received a raft of objections from groups, organisations and individuals including The Friends of Victoria Park; Leamington Town Council, district councillors Colin Quinney, Christie Naimo and Jill Barker; Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western; and Bowls England - which hosts the National Bowls Championships at the park.

The Tree Warden Training Group is also objecting on grounds of the loss of trees included in the proposals.

The planning meeting takes place at Leamington Town Hall.

The planning documents can be viewed by searching for reference W/18/1551 at the website https://planningdocuments.warwickdc.gov.uk/online-applications.

