Console Corner: Saints Row The Third Nintendo Switch review

Still fun, still crazy but don’t flick the Switch.

Eight years after its original release Saints Row The Third: The Full Package has made its way onto the Nintendo Switch, but how does its silly, over-the-top, wacky world hold up on the unit?

Well essentially it holds up well, but only on handheld and that is where the Saints Row’s major dilemma will divide Switch gamers.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise it is widely seen as a Grand Theft Auto imitation but with lashings of OTT fun, weapons, action and general silliness more akin to the other popular third-person, open world shooter Crackdown.

The goal, as with all SR games, is to lead the Third Street Saints gang to overtake its rival gangs in the city turf war.

The Third is considered the pinnacle of Volition’s series for both gameplay and craziness.

I’m more inclined to accept the limitations of playing handheld because that’s how I play my Switch most of the time anyway. Damien Lucas

And it is still plenty of fun - and plenty crazy - eight years on.

As the title suggests, the added benefit of the Switch version is that you get the Full Package.

That means all DLC from the original game is at your fingertips from the get go.

The big test for a game like this was always going to be how it holds up in the Switch’s unique world.

Could handheld cope with the level of action and the game’s size? And how does it hold up on the big screen in docked mode?

Unfortunately for Switch gamers the answers are very different and depending on your preference could shape your enjoyment of the game.

Bear in mind this is a game that averaged an 8.5/10 review score on PS3 and Xbox 360.

But you will need to stay in handheld mode to make it worth your while.

With the game at your fingertips, on the smaller screen running at a lower resolution SR The Third is one of the most enjoyable titles available in the genre.

When in the dock on your TV, everything nosedives. At 1080p this ends up looking more akin to a PS2 or PS Vita title as the graphics and framerate suffer most.

In the end it became a case of playing handheld only for me. Given the fact it is nearly a decade between the original and this port, you are entitled to expect more.

But I’m more inclined to accept the limitations of playing handheld because that’s how I play my Switch most of the time anyway.