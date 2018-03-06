Concert taking place in Warwick in support of mammoth fundraising drive

A choir will be performing a concert in Warwick next week in support of a mammoth fundraising drive.

The Da Capo will be performing at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, March 17 and the concert will start at 7.30pm.

The programme of music will include works by Victoria, Lotti, Tučapský, Pärt and Whitacre.

All proceeds raised at the event will be going towards the restoration fund for the church tower.

Last year a fundraising campaign was launched by the community at St Mary’s Church to help raise £170,000 to restore the church’s iconic tower.

In January the campaign was relaunched but with a target, which is nearly triple the amount of last year’s target.

The church now needs to raise more than £1.5 million to help save the town’s landmark tower.

Tickets cost £12.50 but those under 18s can attend for free with an accompanying adult.

The ticket price includes a programme and a glass of wine or a soft drink.

To buy tickets email: dacapo.warwick@gmail.com, call St Mary’s Church on: 01926 403940 or got www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Warwick to find the event.

For more information go to: www.dacapochoir.org.uk