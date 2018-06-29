COMPETITION: Win amazing half marathon offer

We have teamed up with the sponsors of this year’s Kenilworth Half Marathon, MeDiNova, to offer an excellent prize for those wishing to take part.

As well as free race entry, our winner will get a room for two at the Holiday Inn, Kenilworth, the night before the race, parking at the hotel (just 100m from the start), pre and post massage (courtesy of Tudor Physio) and a race photo (courtesy of Your Race Day to commemorate your race).

Our three additional runners-up will get free entry to the race.

The MeDiNova Kenilworth Half Marathon, hosted by Kenilworth Runners, is now in its 19th year and will have a new look for 2018. Taking place on September 2 at 9am, the event will start and finish in Warwick Road in the town centre. The race will be held on traffic free roads and the new route will take runners through the grounds of Kenilworth Castle, then heading out to Beausale, before the runners return to Kenilworth. While the main event is taking place, a series of free runs are planned for children of all ages from 3 to 16, organised by local charity Kids Run Free.

The Kenilworth Half Marathon has always been a favourite with runners as an event hosted by runners for runners. This year, long sleeved technical T shirts and medals will be awarded to all finishers. Kenilworth Runners will have pacers with flags to help you achieve your target time.

Kenilworth Runners are excited to be able to bring the race and lots of people into the town centre and are grateful for the support of race sponsors Medinova, Leaders Estate Agents, Tudor Physio, BMW Sytner and the Holiday Inn, as well as Kenilworth Town Council and English Heritage for their support.

To be in with a chance to of winning our prize, simply answer the following question and then email your answer (with your full contact details) to news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk

Question: What business are the race sponsors MeDiNova in?

a) clinical research

b) online pharmacy

c) patent & trademark advisors

All answers MUST be titled ‘Kenilworth Half Marathon Competition’.

Good luck!

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

By entering this competition you are accepting that your details will be passed to the competition provider, should you be the winning entry. The competition provider, Kenilworth Runners, will be in touch with the winners. For terms and conditions of our competitions visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions To view our privacy policies visit www. johnstonpress.co.uk/cookies-policy

The prize consists of: race entry; accommodation for two at the Holiday Inn, Kenilworth the night before the race; parking at Holiday Inn, 100m from the start; pre and post race massage courtesy of Tudor Physio; free race photo courtesy of Your Race Day to commemorate your race.

