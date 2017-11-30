COMPETITION: Send us your Christmas photos

With the festive season approaching, now is the time to think about those yuletide presents and get out there with your camera or smart phone to win some shopping vouchers in our new Christmas competition.

The Courier/KWN has teamed up with Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington to launch the Blythe Liggins ‘Christmas Lights’ photo competition.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is to take a romantic and festive photo of ‘Christmas lights’ – shop window displays, in-store lighting decorations and grottos, civic lights or even fairy lights and candles at home, both in and outside the house. Then email it to the Courier, or post it to our Facebook page with the title ‘Blythe Liggins Solicitors Christmas Lights photo competition’.

Each week we’ll be running some of the entries, with judging taking place in mid-December, so the winners will have plenty of time to use their vouchers to fill those Christmas stockings!

The first prize is £100 worth of shopping vouchers, with a £50 voucher for each of two runners-up.

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner at Blythe Liggins, said the law firm had enjoyed a lot of fun over recent years sponsoring Christmas competitions with the Courier and Weekly News. “In the past we have sponsored competitions that have asked readers to write Christmas poems and short stories, or to photograph their Christmas tree or a winter scene, and, more recently, to design a Christmas card to raise funds for the Royal British Legion. This year we have decided to ask readers to take photos of Christmas lights, so that we can all enjoy that warm glow in the cold weather. We strongly believe in supporting the local community, which is why we are very happy to be sponsoring a Courier competition again this year,” said Mr Thornton, whose firm annually sponsors Kenilworth Rotary’s Two Castles 10km race between the castles in Warwick and Kenilworth, has Myton Hospice as its main charity and whose staff give their time fund-raising and providing their specialist advice to charities.

The judging will take place in early December so there’s plenty of time to get out there and capture some truly wonderful sights.

Entries will appear in the paper most weeks between now and the judging.

Email entries to news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk, editorial@kenilworthweeklynews.co.uk or post them at www.facebook.com/leamington courier