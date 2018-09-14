Community unites to help turn football club in Southam around after traveller destruction

Work to transform a children’s football club after a wake of destruction was left behind by travellers is nearly complete.

Over the last four months work has been taking place at Southam United FC, which is in Banbury Road, Southam.

The club house at Southam United FC, has now finally been fully refurbished, after travellers broke in earlier in the year and wrecked the place.''Pictured: Steve Williams (Coach) NNL-180309-200121009

Back in May travellers had gained access to the site and after leaving, volunteers and team members at the club returned to find the clubhouse and pitches trashed.

After discovering the destruction left behind, the community pulled together to help clean up the site.

Club members also launched a fundraising page and hosted a number of events to help raise money needed to repair the damage.

Now work is nearly complete and football matches are starting to take place on the site again.

Steve Williams, one of the volunteers at the football club, said: “It is all looking really good and we have a bit more to go yet. All the pitches look really good now and it is all coming along really well.

“We have been painting, got new carpet, new window, taps and sink, new goals and equipment. This has all been made possible thanks to the fundraising and because of people giving up their time for us. I would also like to say a thank you to everyone that has helped and donated because this wouldn’t have been possible without all of them.”

Issuing a thank you message the team at the club said: “Thank you so much for your generous donations to our fundraising appeal to restore facilities and replace equipment wrecked in a break-in at Southam United FC children’s football clubhouse.

“We’re delighted to announce that we raised an amazing £7,553.23. We are completely overwhelmed by the support and generosity shown towards the club following this difficult time, the community spirit was just amazing. There are too many people to individually list but a huge thank you goes out to every single person and business that donated or supported the club in any way throughout this campaign.

“Initially the ‘Clean up’ was carried out on the fields and junior pitches, the turnout from the Southam Community was unbelievable – thank you. Also, a big thank you to Ian Scott Services Ltd who supported the club by coming down with their tractor and mulcher to get all the pitches mowed following the clean up.

“Once the pitches had been mowed a final detailed comb through was carried out to make sure there was nothing missed/hiding under the long grass.

“It was then time for professionals to get the entire junior clubhouse emptied, cleaned, and sanitised. Warwick Cleaners performed specialised deep cleaning and disinfection services providing us with the reassurance it was once again safe to enter.

“The building was then resecured with the help of two local tradesmen Russell Collins and Kody Neal with the use of DHB Groups materials to secure the club house until permanent repairs could be carried out.

The mess left behind after travellers were on the site earlier this year.

“A big thank you to an unnamed local business and Terry Grey from T.M & J.M Grey Builders for each supplying the club a skip, also a big thank you to Matt Hyde from Xact skips who increased the size of skips FOC.

“Further thanks you to:

“MCI Electrical Installations who kindly performed a health check on the electrics, carried out various repairs and installed security lighting.

“Local plumber, Matt Cowley, has kindly performed a health check of the plumbing and has carried out various repairs and replacements.

“Parent and volunteer, Steve Williams, has been installing new goals on the 11v11 pitch which will look fantastic ready for the 2018/19 season.

“Mark Jones Carpet and Flooring Services who installed replacement carpets in the clubhouse labour free.

“Warwick Buildings for manufacturing new doors for the front of the clubhouse.

“DYWIDAG-Systems International Ltd for manufacturing a steel door for the rear of the clubhouse.

“Southam Windows for installing the large window which was smashed at the front of the clubhouse with new safety glass.

“24/7 Decorators to re-painting inside & out of the clubhouse.

“Mark Harrod Ltd who have donated 4 sets of goals including two sets of their high-quality aluminium goals following our Junior Clubhouse break-in. Thanks to Peter for delivering the goals, respect barrier’s and corner flags to ensure we’re ready to start the season.

“BPS Southam for supporting the club with materials at trade cost, special thanks goes out to Micheal Duckett for arranging this.

“PAA Services for carrying out plumbing repairs in the boy’s toilets.

“Thomas Fox Landscaping & Maintenance for improving the visibility within the gateway entrance.

“Tailormade for supplying new signage for the road, entrance and car parking.

“MKM Building Supplies for supplying the latest skip.

“One of the biggest positives to come out of the ‘community money’ is the purchase of a defibrillator. The junior players will now benefit from having a fully Automatic AED with Intelligence CPR Device installed in their newly refurbished clubhouse in the event of an emergency.

“Also community fund committee members/volunteers who have been coordinating it all:

Wayne Goss - SUFC Director or Football.

Adam Sweeney - SUFC U11 Devils junior manager.

Sophie Bourton - SUFC U14 junior manager.

Lee Constable - SUFC Groundsman.”