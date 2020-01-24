Community-run pub near Warwick shortlisted for national award

The New Inn pub in Norton Lindsey, Warwick has been shortlisted to win a Countryside Alliance Award.

The Awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage through our small hard-working businesses.

The awards, now in their 14th year, are also referred to as the Rural Oscars.

Zanna Patchett with The New Inn pub said: "This is particularly exciting as we are one of only four pubs for the Midlands region and only 32 pubs in the whole country to be shortlisted.

"There are a total of 128 regional finalists across a number of different categories but there were a total of 18,000 nominations so we are very excited to have made it this far!"

The regional champions will be announced in May with the unveiling of the national winners at a London ceremony in June.

A spokesperson for the Countryside Alliance said the following about The New Inn pub: "They are a community owned pub and help sustain a friendly local community. The New Inn is a true hub for the community providing a pub, restaurant and café and monthly events for the locals. Selling ales from a local brewery, they really do everything in their power to help local businesses."

Another South Warwickshire business, Hillers Farm Shop in Alcester, was also shortlisted.

Countryside Alliance Awards Director Sarah Lee said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year.

"The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

"They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight.

"These awards provide a cause for celebration in a time of great uncertainty in the countryside. Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition.”

The New Inn pub won a national award late last year called the Community Story of the Year awards for the Plunkett Foundation Rural Community Business Awards.

That award recognised stories that capture how community businesses often go the extra mile when it comes to supporting individuals and community life.

The New Inn pub has been a community-owned pub since 2017.