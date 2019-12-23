Community rallies behind Leamington charity's shoe box appeal

Residents in the Warwick district have rallied behind a Leamington charity's shoe box appeal.

A few weeks ago Helping Hands launched their annual shoe box appeal.

Last week Helping Hands held their Christmas Soup Kitchen which was attended by 69 guests. Photos supplied

Helping Hands works with vulnerable and homeless people in the district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, their cafe in Warwick, skills training and their ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.

This year more than 800 shoe boxes were donated to the charity by residents and businesses.

A spokesperson from Helping Hands said: "More than 800 shoe boxes have been donated and were delivered last week to hostels, refuges and safe houses in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and the rest of the county as well as to Warwick Hospital.

"Thank you to everyone who donated shoe boxes and toys and to our volunteers and the team at National Grid for helping distribute them.

"We held our Christmas soup kitchen on Monday December 16 at All Saints Church.

"An amazing 69 guests came along and were served a fantastic Christmas meal provided and served by volunteers from Wright Hassall.

"We also had lots of amazing cakes provided by Sam at Coffee Architects and music and entertainment from the fantastic Titine Lavoix and The Royal Spa Brass Band.

"A huge thanks to Susan Verne and all our regular volunteers who helped co-ordinate the evening, volunteers from Wasps Community and All Saints Church for allowing us to use their space.

"A huge effort from so many - together we can make a difference."