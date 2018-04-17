Community joins in with Warwick Rocks project

A project where residents hide and find painted rocks has become a hit with the community.

Over the last few weeks a number of painted rocks have been hidden around the town, known as Warwick Rocks.

One of the Warwick Rocks.

Since then residents have enjoyed finding them and rehiding them.

Lianne Candappa, who is partner at Coolsportz which specialises in tennis coaching for children, started creating some of the rocks.

She said: “At Coolsportz we run tennis coaching and are always looking for ideas to get families involved in tennis and being healthy, and that’s one of the reasons I started the group in Warwick.

“We coach lots of children at tennis and I thought it would be good to get the children involved. It is about getting people out and about, going for family walks and being healthy.”

Currently the rocks are hidden in the town centre area, in the Chase Meadow and Woodloes area and Barford.

Lianne started a Facebook group called ‘Warwick Rocks CV34 UK’ so the community could share pictures of the rocks they find around town.

She said: “Our Facebook group is a closed group but anyone can ask to join and we are nearly up to 400 members already. It’s amazing, I can’t believe how much it has taken off.

“I made the first rocks with my six-year-old daughter and we recently had a painting party at Warwick Tennis Club and got over 50 people along to pain rocks.

“Any one can do it, from painting a rock to finding a rock and then moving it somewhere else.

“Children and adults get very excited about finding the rocks and it gets people walking and spending time as a family, with no cost.”

To join the group search for Warwick Rocks CV34 UK on Facebook.