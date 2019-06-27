Commonwealth Games countdown clock for Leamington

Leamington is to have its own Commonwealth Games clock which will countdown to the start of the 2022 event.

Victoria Park in the town will be hosting the lawn bowls and parabowls events and at last night’s Warwick District Council full council meeting the portfolio holder for culture, Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger (Con Warwick All Saints and Woodloes), explained that more than 5,000 people were due to descend on the town for each of the ten days of competition.

The Commonwealth Games, which are being hosted by Birmingham, will start on July 22, 2022 and Leamington’s clock will start counting down exactly three years before the opening ceremony.

Cllr Grainger explained: “To celebrate and promote this, the district council will be hosting the annual countdown event starting on July 22 as will the organisers in Birmingham.

"We will have a clock - though I’m not sure where it will be going yet - and the event will comprise of a variety of sporting and cultural activities rotated around the four towns - Warwick, Kenilworth, Whitnash and finally Leamington.”

Council leader Cllr Andrew Day (Con Bishop’s Tackbrook) also called on the district to be ready for the Games.

He said: “I would remind members that we are representing our own wards and the clock is ticking. As Cllr Grainger has reminded us, between July 27 and August 7 in 2022 the world is coming to visit and we had better be ready - and I don’t just mean putting on a big party.

“We had better be clean and we had better be looking our absolute best so that we can remind the world that this was once the centre of health and wellbeing, the Victorian spa is our DNA and we should never forget that.”