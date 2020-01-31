College joins forces with Leamington football club to launch new women's football academy

Moreton Morrell College and Leamington FC have joined forces to launch a new women’s football academy that will see learners split their time between the classroom and the pitch.

The Leamington FC Academic and Sporting Excellence Programme at Moreton Morrell College, part of WCG, is open to female sports enthusiasts aged 16 to 18.

Leamington Lions FC. Photo provided.

Successful applicants will study for a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sporting Performance and Excellence which will allow young learners to pursue a career in the sports industry or higher education.

Philippa Gerrard, Head of Department for Sport at WCG, said: “Following the launch of the football academy in September 2018, we are delighted to be offering this trailblazing programme for young women at Moreton Morrell College.

“WCG has strong ties with Leamington FC and we are very pleased to be building on this partnership.

“The students will benefit greatly from Leamington FC’s experienced coaches whilst on the academic side, the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sporting Performance & Excellence will prepare them for the next step in their sporting or academic career.”

Mark Fogarty, football consultant, Leamington FC, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to join Warwickshire’s very first woman’s post-16 academy.

“The partnership between Leamington FC and Moreton Morrell College will allow the girls to train throughout the week alongside their academic programme and they will either play games during the week or have the pathway of a route through to Leamington Lions who play on a Sunday.

“We are very excited about this new venture and we are encouraging woman footballers in the region to join us for trials to join the programme.”

Trials for the Leamington FC women’s football academy will take place at Moreton Morrell College on February 17, from 2pm to 4pm.

Anyone interested in participating in the trial can sign up by contacting Mark Fogarty by email at mark.fog@hotmail.co.uk or by phone on 07564 926 231.

For further information about the course contact WCG Moreton Morrell College’s admissions team on: 0300 456 0049 or admissions@wcg.ac.uk