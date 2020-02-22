Collection tin money stolen at Wellesbourne church

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of the money from a charity box inside a Wellesbourne church.

The incident occurred after someone forced open a donation tin and stole the money from inside it at a church in Church Street of Wellesbourne.

Police

The theft occurred on Thursday February 20 when the church had been left open for members of the public to visit during the day.

It's unclear how much money was stolen during the theft.

Anyone with information about the theft from the church can call police on 101 quoting incident number 293 of February 20.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.