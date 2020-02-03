Coffee morning held to help Warwick-based charity heralded a success

A coffee morning that was held to raise money for a Warwick-based charity has been heralded a success by the organisers.

On Saturday (February 1) a coffee morning was held at Saltisford Church in Warwick to help raise money for charity Safeline, which helps and supports those affected by sexual abuse and rape.

A coffee morning was held at the weekend in aid of Safeline. Photos supplied.

The event was held by Córa-Laine Moynihan, who has supported the charity for several years.

Córa-Laine said: "The coffee morning was very successful. We had a great turn out and raised £213.

"At the event we sold cakes and coffee. The cakes were made by myself and supporters of the charity. Two cakes were made and gifted by Norma Jean Bakery.

"There was also a 'name the teddy bear activity'. The bear having been gifted by The Entertainer store in Leamington.

"We also held a raffle that was made up prizes from businesses in Warwick and Leamington."

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western also attended the event.

Córa-Laine recently set up a fundraising page to raise £1,000 for Safeline.

Last week she also held pub quiz.

"Earlier in the week I held a pub quiz at the University of Nottingham that raised £302," said Córa-Laine. "The combination of the pub quiz, coffee morning and online donations has gotten us to £959.

"So we have almost reached the target of £1,000."

Last year Córa-Laine received the Legacy Award, which is part of The Diana Award charity, for her work in supporting survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence through Safeline.

The award recognises a young person for their social action or humanitarian work and is awarded to someone who has already received a Diana Award.

Córa-Laine was recognised with The Diana Award in August and in November she was presented with the Legacy Award, which is only presented to 20 people from across the world every two years.

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hopequest