Coffee Architects team explains reasons behind move of sites in Leamington town centre

The team behind the popular independent Leamington town centre coffee shop Coffee Architects have explaiend their reason for the business's move to a new site.

As the Courier reported yesterday, the business has closed its shop at 39 Warwick Street and moved permanently into The Neighbourhood across the road. Architects

And in a post of the business's Facebook page, the team of Sam, Su and others have explained the reasons behind the move.

They have said: "As you are aware for the past couple of months we have been running two venues on the amazing Warwick Street.

"We listened to you wonderful people with daily comments of not being able to get a table, too cramped with the added frustration of the queues.

Limited room for pushchairs and wheelchairs too.

Coffee Architects

"Then this amazing opportunity to be involved in another community collaboration.

“The Neighbourhood offered us space alongside other local brands we love such as Brotherhood Barbers from the team at Nashwhite.

"Then there is our kitchen within the street food section were we can offer a brunch menu of favourites which we will rotate once we have fully settled in.

"The street food guys are there from vegan, fish, pizza, cheesiest toasties, succulent sexy burgers, Jerk chicken, pizza, pasta, and Indian heaven from lunchtime until late Tuesday to Sunday.

The Neighbourhood in Leamington

"We love our little shop and we created something with our hearts in a town we passionately love.

"It’s been hard work and a real labour of love that we want to see evolve not flounder.

"We understand that it won’t make everyone happy and we totally appreciate that the support you have shown us has been overwhelming.

"With all our thanks to everyone for your support over the past five years and your continued support at The Neighbourhood.

"Exciting things are happening and we will aim to open Mondays once we have finished the tweaks we need.

"We love this town and the community and look forward to seeing you all soon."