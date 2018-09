A coach company is offering Wasps fans in Kenilworth and Warwick free travel to the club's match against Exeter this Saturday (September 8).

On-demand coach company Zeelo will take fans for free direct to the Ricoh Arena if they book by entering the promo code "1867" on its website.

Tickets are sent straight to user’s phones. The pick-up point in Kenilworth will be on Leamington Road, and Warwick fans can catch the coach on Warwick Parkway.

