Co-op stores in Warwickshire join fight against plastic waste

Some of the Co-op stores in Warwickshire have joined the fight against plastic waste.

The Midcounties Co-operative has launched compostable bags in six stores in Warwickshire, which its says will help remove 3.1million bags per year from circulation nationwide.

The new compostable bags. Photo supplied.

The six stores are in:

~ Earlswood

~ Kineton

~ Nuneaton

~ Shipston-on-Stour

~ Wolston

~ Humber Road, Coventry

The new bags are said to be fully compostable within twelve months.

The bags have been designed in partnership with Oldham Council to make sure they meet the requirements of food waste collection liners in Stratford and Nuneaton and Bedworth, meaning they can also be used as liners for food waste bins.

The 115 stores across Midcounties trading areas stocking the compostable bags have been nominated because they are in a council area where they will be collected as part of food waste collections.

The initiative is the latest step in The Midcounties Co-operative’s ongoing commitment to tackling single-use plastics.

Earlier this year it launched its 1Change campaign, in which customers and members participated by pledging to make small everyday changes to help protect the planet, such as using a bag-for-life or reusable cups for hot drinks.

In addition, Midcounties colleagues have taken part in litter picks with the community and visited schools to help educate the next generation about the importance of sustainability.

Mike Pickering, CSR manager at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “This is an important step in our ongoing commitment to tackling single-use plastics in Warwickshire and across 115 stores throughout our trading areas.

"We all have the power to make a difference through the choices we make on a daily basis, and we hope that introducing compostable carrier bags in our food stores will encourage people to make more sustainable shopping choices.

“Plastic waste is a growing issue and we will continue to look for even more ways we can work with the local community to protect the environment, and review roll-out opportunities across more stores as and when councils are able to collect these bags.”