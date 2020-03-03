Closures on stretch of A46 near Kenilworth while footbridge is demolished and replaced to meet safety standards

Closures will take place on part of the A46 near Kenilworth over the coming 26 weeks and months while work to demolish and restore a footbridge over the road take place.

The footbridge in Rocky Lane no longer meets the required safety standards, Highways England has said.

The footbridge over the A46 near Kenilworth which will soon be demolished and replaced. Image courtesy of Google maps.

Closures will be put in place on the northbound carriageway of the A46 from its junction with the exit slip road leading to its roundabout junction with the A452 Leamington Road at Kenilworth (Kenilworth roundabout), to its junction with the link road leading from Stoneleigh Road at Stoneleigh;

The southbound carriageway of the A46 from its junction with the link road leading to Stoneleigh Road at Stoneleigh, to its junction with the entry slip road leading from the Kenilworth roundabout will also be closed along with any slip road or link road and any layby leading to or from the aforementioned lengths of the road.

The work is expected to start on Saturday March 14 and continue for about 26 weeks.

The closures will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am and there will be some full weekend closures from 8pm on Fridays and 6am on Mondays.

The layby closures will be in operation from 8pm hours on Friday March 13, for 24 hours per day, for the duration of the works.

The order will come into force on Thursday March 12.

Highways England will also impose a 50 mph per hour speed restriction on - the northbound carriageway of the A46 between points 1900 metres and 700 metres south of the centreline of Crew Lane underbridge, at Kenilworth; and the southbound carriageway of the A46 between points 850 metres north and 1,850 metres south of the centreline of the bridge.

The speed and width restrictions will be in operation from 8pm on Saturday March 14 for 24 hours per day for the duration of the works.

Vehicles being used for police, fire and rescue or ambulance purposes will be exempt from the speed and width restrictions and closures.

Vehicles being used for special forces purposes will be exempt from the speed restrictions.

Vehicles being used in connection with the works or for winter maintenance purposes will be exempt from the width restrictions and closures.

Access to properties will be maintained at all times.

Diversion routes using the M40, the M42 and the A45 will be signed.

Non-motorway traffic diversion routes using the A46, the A45, the A452 and vice versa will also be signed.

A Highways England spokesman said: “We will be replacing the concrete pedestrian footbridge with a prefabricated steel bridge which is more robust and will require less maintenance.

“Inspections have shown that the current structure no longer meets the requirements in accordance with current safety standards.

"While the bridge is not at risk of falling down, we’re taking proactive steps to demolish it and install a new bridge so that the local community can continue to cross the road safely."

