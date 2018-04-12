Closest Toys R Us branch to Leamington set to close this month

The Coventry branch of retail chain Toys R Us will close before the end of the month, the company has confirmed.

Toys R Us, which has 105 stores across the UK, went into administration after failing to find a buyer for the company as a going concern.

Nationally, 3,000 jobs are set to be lost.

The Coventry branch at Cross Point Business Park is set to close on Tuesday April 24 and has been holding an 'everything must go' sale in the run up to its final day of opening.

Returns for refunds and gift cards are no longer being accepted by the company.

Joint administrators Simon Thomas and Arron Kendall of Moorfields Advisory, said: “Following the failure to attract a buyer for the business prior to administration, the Joint Administrators are conducting an orderly wind-down of the company’s store portfolio.”