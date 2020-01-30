Clinton back in the saddle at MI Racing

Kenilworth’s most successful racing cyclist Matt Clinton has signed for Team Jewson-MI Racing.

The 35-year-old has had several seasons out of the sport after getting married and starting a family but now feels he is ready to carry on where he left off, as one of the UK’s leading time trial and hill climb specialists.

Clinton, who lives in Kenilworth, and works in Sutton Coldfield, will join former team-mate Jack O’Neill in a strong line-up and plans to ease himself in at local time trials.

He hopes to be in top shape towards the end of the time trial campaign ready for an all-out assault on the hill climb season which kicks off in October.

Clinton, the British Hill Climb champion in 2008 and 2015 and winner of the British Circuit Time Trial Championships, is also a qualified grade 3 cycle race coach.

Team Jewson-MI Racing team owner and director Mick Ives said they have pulled off a real coup with the addition of Clinton.

“Having Matt on board will be a great asset not only to other team members but to our sponsors and to local cycling in general.

“His experience at the very highest level has so many advantages.

“It’s a pleasure to have Matt on board.”

Meanwhile, a donation of £100 will be made to the Guide Dogs for the Blind in Leamington by Team Jewson-MIRacing and Adventure Sports Ltd of Warwick following a collection at the recent LVRC National Cyclo Cross Championships.