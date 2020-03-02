Climate action initiative for Kenilworth given go-ahead by town council

Plan designed to help encourage and enable public and community-led carbon reduction schemes in Kenilworth have been given the go-ahead by town councillors.

The Kenilworth Climate Action Roadmap was approved at the town council meeting last Thursday (February 27).

Climate change information

The document sets out plans to provide information to residents and businesses about reducing carbon footprints, promoting environmental events organised by existing community groups and organisations and to work towards reducing carbon emissions from the council’s own activities.

This means an inclusive initiative which encourages all kinds of activities relating to the climate emergency, for children or adults, involving cycling or story-telling, drama or gardening, retrofitting or cooking, renewable energy generation or art, recycling or wildlife.

A launch event will take place at St Francis of Assisi church in Warwick Road on Saturday April 25th.

Everyone is welcome.

Cllr John Dearing, who is the chairman of the working group leading the initiative, said: “The Roadmap comes hot on the heels of Warwick District Council's Climate Action Now programme [launch].

"We have already started to work with the district [council] on actions and activities that can help to combat climate change and at the same time improve people’s lives across our local towns and villages.

"It’s an exciting prospect with many potential win-wins for people’s health and wellbeing, housing and energy, the local economy, the natural environment, and sustainable transport.”