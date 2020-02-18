Claverdon residents need your help to raise final funds for new playground

Residents in Claverdon are appealing for help in raising the final funds needed for a new playground in the village.

The playground area, which was built around 20 years ago, is made up of two small playgrounds on the recreation ground – one for children under seven years old and one, children aged over seven years old, near the Pavilion and adjacent to Station Road.

Members of the Claverdon community are appealing for help in raising the rest of the money needed for the new playground.

Whilst it has been much-loved by residents, visitors and friends, many of the items had to be removed as they had become too dangerous for the children to play on.

Under the plans, the two playgrounds will be combined into one for all ages and be located near the Pavilion and it is hoped work can start in spring.

With the help, so far, from grants, community projects and support from the Claverdon Parish Council, a team of residents are striving to raise enough money for the new playground, which will include activity areas for toddlers, school children and fitness equipment.

Unfortunately there is a shortfall of around £6,650. Part of this money has now been secured through the generosity of residents, and the community is now looking to raise the final funds to enable them to complete the project.

A ‘Quiz and Chips’ event is being held on March 13 to help raise some money.

Local resident and event organiser Emma Foulerton said: “The recreation ground and playground really is the heart of our village, it isn’t just a play area for the children, it's a hub for the community.

"It’s vital for people to have access to spaces like this, particularly in villages like Claverdon.

“As a community we have worked really hard to raise the money to replace the playground and to make it something people of all ages can use and enjoy, now we just need those final funds, and we are hoping that people will join us for a quiz night and a fish supper to get us to the funding finish line."

As well as holding an event the residents also set up a GoFundMe Page so far it has raised nearly £5,000.

‘Quiz and Chips' will take place on March 13 at the Dorothea Mitchell Hall in Claverdon from 7.45pm. The event costs £10 per ticket and includes a fish and chip dinner. Alongside the quiz, there will be other fundraising opportunities on the night including head and tails bingo.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at: www.claverdonplayground.org

Those wishing to donate money can go to www.gofundme.com/f/new-claverdon-playground