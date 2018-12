Thieves broke into a delivery vehicle in Kenilworth and stole cigarettes worth more than £1,000.

At around 9.30am on Friday December 28, a delivery vehicle was parked near in the Clarke’s Avenue next to Warwick Road.

Thieves approached the vehicle and broke into it by breaking a padlock on the vehicle.

They then stole cigarettes estimated to be worth more than £1,000.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 101 of December 28.