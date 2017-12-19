Christmas quiz at Kenilworth's Holiday Inn raises hundreds for Myton Hospices

A Christmas quiz held at Kenilworth's Holiday Inn earlier this month raised hundreds of pounds for Myton Hospices.

The quiz, held on Friday December 8, was entered by 16 teams and had a Christmas theme all the way through.

Thanks to entry fees and a raffle held on the night, a total of £1,535 was raised for Myton Hospices, the hotel's nominated charity.

Deputy general manager of Holiday Inn Kenilworth, Louise Sheepy, presented a cheque to Louise Careless, a community fundraiser for Myton Hospices, on Thursday December 14.