Christmas period starts in earnest in Whitnash this weekend

The Christmas period starts in earnest in Whitnash this coming weekend with a number of events to get people into the spirit of the season.

Whitnash Sports & Social Club will be holding its free Christmas Bazaar on Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.

It will include 25 stalls each offering a range of gifts, sweets, treats, cakes, arts and crafts and more.

There will be a Children’s Party in the concert room, from 2pm to 3pm including a disco, games with prizes, face painting and hair braiding, and a chance to meet Father Christmas.

Later in the day the annual Whitnash Christmas Lights Switch-on event will take place at the Plough and Harrow pub.

The event starts at 4pm and will feature carols sung by the St Margaret’s church choir, live bands The Intruders and Chalk Drawings and performances by Fit 2 Dance and CDP Dance.

Magician John Gordon, will provide two separate street magic shows in the marquee, and Father Christmas will again take time out of his busy schedule to pay the children a visit.

There will also be a fair and stalls.

The lights will be switched on at 6pm by town Mayor Cllr Tony Heath, Santa and representatives from the event sponsor Inspired Villages.

Cllr Heath’s fundraising concert for his chosen charities featuring Cubbington Silver Band and the Royal Naval Association Choir takes place tomorrow (Saturday) and all tickets for the event have now been sold.