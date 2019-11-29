Christmas events at St Mary's Church in Warwick - what's happening over the next week

St Mary's Church in Warwick will be hosting a range of events this festive season.

Christmas celebrations were kicked off in Warwick this week with the annual Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on on Thursday (November 28).

St Mary's Church in Warwick

During Victorian Evening, the team at St Mary's Church also launched their annual Christmas Tree Festival.

All the trees inside the church have been individually decorated by the community and local businesses.

The festival will run until December 8 and visitors can vote for their favourite Christmas tree and be entered in the prize draw. Admission costs £1 for adults and is free for children.

There will also be other music and events at the church throughout the festival. The St Mary’s gift shop will be open and the pop-up café will be serving tea, coffee and cakes on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

Tomorrow (Saturday November 30) Occasional Brass and the Two Castles Male Voice Choir will be returning this year from 10am to noon, to play Christmas music while you wander through the trees. Visitors will also be able to have tea and cake with the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy at noon.

At 7.30pm the ‘Sing it loud’ choir will be performing their end of season finale ‘Season of Dreams’ concert. Tickets for the concert can be bought at: www.singitloud.co.uk and the event will be in aid of the Cleft Lip and Pallet Association.

Another concert will take place on December 5 when The Contemporary Choir perform at 7pm – singing pop, rock, musical theatre and Disney hits – backed by the Jam Hot Show Band.

The concert will be raising money for Myton Hospice. Tickets can be bought at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thecontemporarychoir/305750#

Local school choirs will sing Christmas songs on December 6 from 10.30am to noon in a free concert.

Taking part are All Saints’ Leek Wootton, Coten End, Ridgeway and Westgate Primary Schools.

There will be a retiring collection to support restoration of the Tower and Church.

There will also be a lunchtime recital by Jacob Lee on the Double Bass at 1.15pm.

Father Christmas will visit the Christmas Tree Festival at 10.30am on December 7 and Occasional Brass will play again from 10am to 11.30am. ‘A Not So Silent Night’ concert will also take place at 7.30pm where Sam Young, Simon Hogg and Liz Green reunite with other musicians.

For more information about the above events go to: http://www.stmaryswarwick.org.uk/