Chocolate Festival taking place in Warwick this weekend

Warwick’s annual chocolate festival will be returning to the town this weekend.

The Warwick Chocolate Festival, which is organised by Warwick Rocks, will be taking place tomorrow (Sunday, November 5).

This will be the festival’s third year and around 40 traders are expected to be at the event, which takes place in Market Place.

Jack Linstead, one of the event organisers at Warwick Rocks, said: “Preparations for the chocolate festival are going really well.

“We have teamed up with Sketts Quality Events again this year. “We are hoping to have a real mix of stalls. We get that lots of people love different types of chocolate, from your nice chocolate truffles to other things such as dipping chocolate and chilli chocolate so I am hoping there will be a good mix.

“We have around 40 traders coming to the event and some of those are also selling hot food as well.

“Sundays in Warwick were traditionally quite quiet but now it is quite busy because there are events on so it gets people into the town.

“I am hoping it will be a really nice family event this year. There is also free parking at Cape Road carpark, which is only round the corner from the festival.”

The Warwick Chocolate Festival will take place on Sunday November 5 in Market Place from 10am to 4pm.

Here is a list of the traders attending the festival so far:

- Firefoods

- Mini Jar Company

- Fifth Dimension chocolates

- The Wildlife

- Fen Spirits

- Fine Chocolate Spa

- 1683 Chocolate Place

- The Fudge Cottage

- Henley Chocolates

- Sweet As

- Blueberry Hill Patisserie

- Norma Jean Bakery

- Wicked Cookies

- Daphnes Coffee Shop

- The Fudge Factor

- Estelle Les Macarons

- The Ely Gin Company Ltd

- Mrs Stone’s Gluten Free Cakes

- I made it myself

- Beki’s Brownies

- Chocolate Genie

- Retro Shots

- Pimmsplus

- When its Scone its Gone

- Cafe Cannoli

- Hay Wines Ltd

- Donut Day Dream

- Madeline Artisan Chocolatier

- The English Chocolate Fountain

- Churros Susanna

- Street Chef

- Chilli Dogs

- Mrs Patels

- Platinum Pancakes

- Sharians Cuisine

- Mister V

- Dumpling King