Chiltern Railways, who invested heavily in modernising the Leamington and Warwick Parkway stations, has been named a top operator by passengers in the National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS) customer polls.

In NRPS’ survey of Chiltern’s passengers, 90 per cent of people said overall the Chiltern Railways service was good or satisfactory across the whole route, higher than the national average of 82 per cent.

Chiltern Railways

Chiltern Railways were the second highest rated franchised train operator with passengers rating them highly for their stations, the attitudes and helpfulness of staff, shelter facilities and bike parking.

Customers ranked Chiltern the best for punctuality and reliability for journeys to Oxford and the West Midlands, with 86 per cent rating the operator satisfactory or good.

The train operator ran a large number of ‘meet the manager’ sessions across the route during the last year to ensure customers could give their feedback, as well as undertaking several refurbishment projects to modernise stations.

Chiltern Railways Interim Managing Director, Mary Hewitt, said: “We are very proud that Chiltern Railways has again been rated the top operator for journeys between London and Oxford and the West Midlands.

In 2019 we invested heavily in our stations, with £1.3 million being spent modernising several stations including Leamington Spa, Warwick Parkway, Gerrards Cross and Aylesbury. We have also opened hundreds of new bike racks at our stations in Bicester, Warwick Parkway and Solihull .”

At Chiltern Railways, we’re always looking at ways to enhance the service we give to our customers and are committed to bettering our passengers’ experience. With the hard work and dedication of our team, we will work throughout the year to ensure we continue to improve."