Charlecote Park to be transformed for filming of Amazon Prime television show

The National Trust property, Charlecote Park, near Wellesbourne, will be closed two days next week while it serves as the set for an Amazon Prime television show.

The property will be the back drop for some of the scenes in the second series of The Spanish Princess, a historical drama about Catherine of Aragon currently available on Amazon Prime.

Charlecote Park will be closed to the public all day on Monday January 13 and Tuesday January 14 while filming takes place.

The property will re-open as normal on Wednesday January 15 from 9am with their popular Winter Walks Loyalty Card in full swing and the grounds being returned to normal.

Viewers can watch the first series of The Spanish Princess on the streaming giant’s website and will be able to spot recognisable locations of Charlecote Park when the second series airs.