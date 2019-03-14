Charity fashion show taking place in Warwick next week

A charity fashion show will be taking place in Warwick next week,

Organised by Cllr Mandy Littlejohn, the event is raising money in support of her daughter Georgia who is taking on the London Marathon for Cancer Research in April.

She is taking on the marathon in memory of her Dad Mark Littlejohn.

The event is being held to help raise money for Georgia but to also celebrate the life of Mark, who died two years ago.

The fashion show will feature clothing from Ostrich Pink, Heaphys menswear and Libby Loves.

As well as a fashion show there will also be a silent auction, which will also be running online.

Prizes in the auction include Stella McCartney and Mulberry bags, a prize from Warwick Racecourse, year family pass for Warwick Castle and a long weekend in Raid Timila in Marrakesh.

The fashion show takes place at 7.30pm at The Old Four Penny Shop Hotel on March 21.

Entry costs £5 on the door and donations are also welcome.

To donate to Georgia's Justgiving Page click here