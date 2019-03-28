Charity fashion show in Warwick raises thousands of pounds

A charity fashion show in Warwick has raised thousands of pounds.

The event, which took place on March 21 at the Old Fourpenny pub was organised by Cllr Mandy Littlejohn, to help raising money in support of her daughter Georgia, who is taking on the London Marathon for Cancer Research in April.

Georgia Littlejohn with Libby Allan and Phil baker and Mark Davidson who all modeled in the fashion show. Photo supplied.

She is taking on the marathon in memory of her Dad Mark Littlejohn.

The event was also held to celebrate the life of Mark, who died two years ago.

The fashion show featured clothing from Ostrich Pink, Heaphys menswear and Libby Loves. and there was a silent auction. All together the event raised more than £3,500.

Mandy said: "There are so many people to thank for helping Georgia fundraise for her London Marathon 2019 debut this April for Cancer Research UK.

"Over £3,500 was raised on the evening - it couldn’t have been possible without the generosity of the auction lots from so many amazing people and for the overwhelming support from those who bid.

"A special thanks to Sebastien Perrier - Libby Loves - OstrichPink- Heaphys-Mayor of Warwick - Kate Bryan and Christopher James Proudfoot and the fabulous Jo Penton and all the models. - it wouldn’t have been possible without you all.

To donate click here