Charity colour run heading to Hatton

A charity colour run will be heading to Hatton later this year.

The event has been organised by Macmillan Cancer Support and it will be their first colour run in the county.

The Macmillan Colour Run in Shropshire. Photo submitted.

The ‘Macmillan Colour Run’ is a 5km run which has been organised by volunteers based in Warwickshire who call themselves the ‘Warwickshire Allstars’.

Taking place at Hatton Country World, the event is a fun run where participants will also get doused in different coloured paints as they make their way around the course.

The volunteers were inspired to put on the event after the success of a similar one in Shropshire, and the growing popularity of colour runs as a more accessible way for people who are not serious runners to get involved with fundraising events.

Macmillan Cancer Support are the beneficiaries of the event, and it is hoped that a huge amount of money will be raised on the day to support people living with cancer.

Macmillan aim to support people living with cancer with the physical, emotional and financial effects of a diagnosis, and after over 100 years of helping people through cancer, their support is needed now more than ever.

Ellen Finn, fundraising manager at Macmillan, said: “On average, people are living with or beyond cancer for longer than ever before.

“This is a huge growing population and it means that more and more people are relying on Macmillan services to support them, well beyond the initial diagnosis. 98 per cent of Macmillan’s income comes from voluntary donations and fundraising events, which is why events like the Warwickshire Colour Run are so important to us.

“The hard work that goes into organising something like this is phenomenal, so we are so grateful to the group for making it happen and can’t wait to see everyone taking part on the day.”

The Macmillan Colour Run will take place on April 7. Those taking part will be given a t-shirt and glasses on the day and a finishers medal at the end.

Registration costs £19.50 for adults, £11.50 for children aged between four and 16 and £55 for a family (two adults and two children.

To sign up click here

The group are also looking for volunteers to help on the day. To register your interest in volunteering at the event click here