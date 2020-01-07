Charity celebrates Sikh guru's birthday by giving out free food and drink in Leamington

Sikhs in Leamington have worked with a regional charity to provide free hot drinks and food to people in the town.

To honour and celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Gurpurab (birth anniversary), members of the Leamington and Warwick Gurdwara Sikh Development group worked with the Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS) charity to provide free hot drinks, vegetarian samosas and snacks to the community on the MLSS bus, which was outside Leamington Town Hall on Sunday (January 5).

MLSS's aim is to help the homeless and provide food / hunger relief to those that really need it, regardless of background, caste, colour, race, religion and serving humanity as one.

It was a successful day during which many people joined in the celebration.

Karen Gill, the MLSS co-ordinator for Leamington, said: “We were completely overwhelmed by the donations and volunteer support.

"It was great to see the community come together for this celebration.”

Warwick district councillor Mini Mangat added: "It was great to be part of such a vibrant volunteering team and it was inspiring to see younger volunteers from Leamington Khalsa Football Club supporting the celebration.

Charandeep Singh from MLSS said: "The charity is there to help anyone in need, by offering conversation, hot food and drink, and the bus offers all this in comfort."

The event raised £660, some of which will cover the costs of the bus and the rest will be used to support future MLSS projects in Leamington.

MLSS Leamington supports other charities in the town including Helping Hands and the LWS Night Shelter with food donations.

To support the charity or make a donation call 07833 747876.