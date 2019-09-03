Charity boxes stolen from Leamington office building

Warwickshire police are looking for information after multiple charity boxes were stolen from a Leamington office building.

The theft of charity boxes occurred on Friday August 30 from an office foyer in Dormer Place.



No description of offenders is currently available, but Police are examining CCTV footage.



Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 146 of August 30.



Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.