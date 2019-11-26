Charities awarded cash grants at Kenilworth Rotary Club's 'Dragons' Den style event

The Kenilworth Rotary Club has awarded eight grants to local organisations at its annual 'Bid 4 Awards' evening.

Local organisations in Kenilworth and the surrounding area applied for funds to support their projects that benefit the local community.

Finalists were invited to participate in a final selection and awards ceremony based on BBC TV’s ‘Dragons Den’ format and in front of an invited audience to pitch their ideas to a judging panel.

The eight finalists presented their ideas at the rotary club's annual 'Bid 4 Awards' evening held on Thursday November 21 at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth.

Judges awarded the main grant to the Priory Theatre who were given £2,000 towards the estimated £3,000 they need to raise to replace the theatre’s sound system.

As Neil Thomas explained on behalf of the Priory, this system update is necessary to replace an antiquated installation and enable the theatre to continue to guarantee a high standard of service for audiences and also for the wide variety of local organisations that use the Priory’s facilities.

A presentation by Rape or Sexual Abuse (RoSa) Support saw them awarded £1,000 to help fund a training project. RoSa covers the whole of Warwickshire, and offers practical support and counselling to survivors of rape and various types of abuse, and to their families. Their work focuses on empowering people to regain control of their own lives.

The judges also awarded grants of £600 and £500 each to St John’s Primary School and to the Inclusive Leisure Education Activities Project (ILEAP) charity

St John’s School are working to establish a sensory garden, which can be used as a special place by all pupils, staff and visitors, but will be of particular benefit to people, especially pupils, with special needs.

The ILEAP charity works with vulnerable people who have all types of special needs. They meet and work at The Kenilworth Centre, and amongst other things, teach culinary skills, enabling members to gain a Food Hygiene Certificate, and hope to provide a little cafe for other users of the Centre. The money awarded will go towards providing kitchen and cooking equipment and ingredients.

Four other organisations making presentations were Balsall Common Primary Academy for a sensory room, Myton Hospice for virtual reality technology, Salvation Army “Way Ahead” project for replacement computers, and the Parenting Project for Parent Sing family support.

They were each awarded £100, and the Salvation Army were pointed towards a possible source of computers by “dragon” David Myskow of the Holiday Inn.