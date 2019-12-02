Centre offers help with settlement support for EU workers living in Leamington and Warwick Area

A centre has been set up to deliver online application help for the EU Settlement Scheme and UK Visa Assisted Digital Support via We are Digital on behalf of the Home Office at the Brunswick Hub in Leamington.

The government rolled out Assisted Digital Support for the EU Settled Status Scheme earlier this year, which requires EU workers and their families wishing to continue to live in the UK after December 31, 2020 to register with the scheme.

EU workers and their families living in the Leamington and Warwick area, who do not have the appropriate access, skills or confidence to complete the EU Settlement Scheme online application form, have been receiving Assisted Digital Support at a local Centre.

Brunswick Hub in Shrubland Street of Leamington, is one of more than 150 centres set up by the government across the UK to offer assisted digital support for EU citizens wishing to apply for settled status.

The face to face support provided at the Brunswick Hub includes registering their ID through digital means, completing the online form and scanning and uploading evidence documents as required.

Computers are available for those who are confident to complete the process on their own, but lack the resources to do so.

If you would like to book an appointment to gain support to complete the Pre-Settlement and Settlement application process, please ring ‘We Are Digital’ on 03333 445 675, who will register you and provide you with your appointment at the Brunswick Hub.