CCTV image released after Shipston burglary

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman who may have information that could help officers investigating a burglary at business on the outskirts of Shipston.

A bench was stolen during the incident that police believe occurred at around 4.30pm on Wednesday March 28.

This dog was with the woman at the time

Officers have also released a picture of the dog that was accompanying the woman.

Anyone who can help police identify the woman or provide information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call 101 and quote incident 279 of 12 April 2018.