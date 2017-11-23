Caution given to man following assault at Marton

A 57-year-old man from the Rugby has been cautioned for assault following an incident on land near the A423 Oxford Road in Marton on the afternoon of Thursday November 9.

A woman suffered injuries to her face in the incident.

At around the same time and in the same location an incident in which a man clashed with a female member of the West Midlands Hunt Sabouteurs was captured on video and published online.

The alleged victim was later taken to Warwickshire Hospital A&E for treatment, the group claimed.