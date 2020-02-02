Cash stolen during Kenilworth burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of cash during the burglary of a property in Kenilworth.

The burglary occurred after offenders kicked in a rear glass door at a property in Brookside Road, Kenilworth.

Police

Once inside the property the offenders made an untidy search and stole a quantity of cash and a laptop computer.

The burglary happened between Sunday January 26 and yesterday (Saturday February 1).

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 190 of February 1.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about any of these incidents then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.