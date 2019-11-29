Cash stolen during burglary of Kenilworth property

Police are investigating the theft of cash stolen during a burglary of a property in Kenilworth.

The burglary occurred after offenders forced an upstairs window open at a property in Red Lane of Kenilworth.

Police

The offenders gained entry to the property and made an untidy search. A quantity of cash was stolen.

The incident occurred between 3.30 and 10.15pm on yesterday (Thursday November 28).

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 421 of November 28.

People can also report information to anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.