Cash stolen during burglary of business in Warwick

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of cash during the burglary of a business in Warwick.

Police have launched an appeal to the community for information following an incident of burglary and theft of cash from office in Hurlbutt Road at the Heathcote Industrial Estate of Warwick.

The theft and burglary occurred between 6 and 6.15am on Sunday November 17.

Offenders caused damage to the front shutters as they entered the premises. They took a dark blue metal cash tin with about £15 cash inside. Nothing else of value taken from the premises.

No description of offenders is currently available, but police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 91 of November 17.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.