Cash among items stolen during three Kenilworth vehicle break-ins

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the 'smashing' of windows in three vehicles in Kenilworth, including one during which cash and credit cards were stolen.

The two vehicles that were damaged after their windows were smashed both occurred during the same time period of 8.45pm on Friday September 13 to 9am Saturday September 14 after the vehicles were parked in Chesford, Kenilworth.

Police

Offenders smashed the rear window of a white Ford Fiesta parked at Chesford.

Anyone with information about the damaged Ford Fiesta can call police on 101 using incident number 114 of September 14.

The second car damaged was a grey Audi TT after its front nearside window was smashed.

Anyone with information about the damaged Audi can contact police on 101 using incident number 115 of September 14.

A third vehicle had property stolen from inside it after its window was smashed during a similar time frame.

Offenders smashed the driver's side window of a white Ford Fiesta parked in Bridge Street of Kenilworth between Friday September 13 and 10.30am on Saturday September 14.

A number of items inside the Ford Fiesta at Bridge Street were stolen, which included bank and credit cards along with a quantity of cash.

Anyone with information about the theft and break-in of the Ford Fiesta in Bridge Street can contact police on 101 using incident number 119.



People can also report suspicious activity and information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.