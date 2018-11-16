Cars targeted in latest Kenilworth crimes

A set of car keys was stolen and another car broken into during two separate incidents in Kenilworth yesterday (Thursday November 15).

Between 8am on Thursday November 15 and 8am today (Friday November 16), burglars smashed a sliding patio door at the rear of an unoccupied property at School Lane.

They then took the keys to a Black BMW X1. This is incident 69 of November 16.

And between 2pm and 2.45pm on Thursday November 15, thieves smashed the windows of a Volkswagen car in Rouncil Lane and stole a handbag from the boot.

Bank cards and books together with a sum of money in the bag were also taken. Other contents of the handbag were found shortly afterwards thrown over an area at Thickthorn Island. This is incident 231 of November 15.

Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.