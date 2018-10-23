Carols at Warwick Castle to return

Tickets for one of Warwick’s biggest events in the festive calendar are now available.

Discounted tickets are available online for Carols at Warwick Castle, which will take place on Saturday December 22.

The event is attended by around 3,000 people every year and also helps to raise a five-figure sum for local charities and good causes.

This year is set to be another lively evening of singing along with the Choirs of St Mary’s led by a new director of music, working in partnership with a team of musicians from Leamington’s Royal Spa Brass.

Annie Othen will be the compère for the evening and there will mulled wine, chestnuts and a range of food and other hot drinks available. Parking is also free and the gates open at 6.30pm.

Discounted tickets bought on or before the November 30 are priced at £6.50 for anyone aged 12 and above and £2 for children under the age of 12.

New sponsors for this year’s event include lead sponsor Warwick Independent Schools Foundation and supporting sponsors Warwick University and Rybrook BMW.

The event also enjoys the longstanding support of Leamington Mazda, Warwick Printing, Warwick Castle and marketing and PR company LMMC.

The money raised goes to support local good causes and is distributed by: Warwick Lions; Merlin’s Magic Wand, Rotary Club of Warwick and the Friends of St Mary’s Choir.

Carols at Warwick Castle by Gill Baker