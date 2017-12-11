Carols at Warwick Castle returns this weekend

Thousands of people are set to attend an annual Christmas carols event in Warwick this weekend.

Carols at Warwick Castle is an annual event in the town’s festive calendar and will feature performances from St Mary’s Church choir and the Royal Spa Brass.

This year’s event will be taking place on Saturday December 16 at the Castle’s East Gate.

Radio presenter Annie Othen will be overseeing the evening’s proceedings.

Refreshments will be available on the night including mulled wine, chestnuts, burgers, sausages and other hot drinks.

The event is a regular sell-out but there are still a few tickets available online via Warwick Castle’s website.

Parking will be free and gates open at 6.30pm

The carol singing will start at 7.30pm and the Royal Spa Brass will perform from 7pm.

The money raised from the event goes to support local good causes and is distributed by The Warwick Lions, Merlin’s Magic Wand, Rotary Club of Warwick and the Friends of St Mary’s Choir.

Last year £18,000 was raised for the charities.

Carols at Warwick Castle is a charity event organised and supported by local volunteers and sponsor companies: Phillips 66/JET, Leamington Mazda, Warwick Printing, Warwick Castle and PR and Marketing company LMMC.